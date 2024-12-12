A 7-year-old boy has turned out to be David Broncano’s youngest fan. His mother, called Maite, has been in the bathtub, in the audience, to be able to give David Broncano a drawing of the little boy, in which he has drawn the popular tube, the boat, David and Jorge Ponce… with hair.

According to his mother, Mateo feels devotion to Broncano. In fact, he has confessed that the only thing the child watches on television They are “cartoons and David.”

The little fan’s mother said that the child copies e He imitates Broncano’s gestures when he sees him on the screen.

Very affectionate, he dedicated some very nice words to his idols. Broncano has said that when he did a children’s program, I would be “very invited”. Then he has hung his drawing in a prominent place, so that the child feels that he is in the program.