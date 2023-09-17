Since Walaa Ali first fled his home in central Syria almost 10 years ago, he has moved four times in the country in search of safety for his family. Every time she settled in a new place, she spread the word about mate.

Every morning, Ali, 27, carefully sets out a gold mirrored tray with a matching teapot, a sugar bowl he fills with ground ginger, his tea glass, and a metal straw for his morning mate—the native strong, bitter tea. from Southamerica.

“I have been moved from one place to another and in each place I met neighbors and introduced them to mate”, he said recently while sipping from his cup, filled with hot water and a generous helping of mate leaves. “They know that if they are going to come to Walaa’s house, they are going to drink mate”.

The drink, made from a leaf called yerba mate and popular in countries such as Argentina and Brazil, has many ardent followers in Syria. Syrians have increasingly adopted the social and community ritual surrounding its consumption, similar to a hookah shared among friends or family.

A cup of this herbal, caffeinated beverage—often compared to Japanese green tea—can last for hours as it is filled with hot water and drunk through a metal straw. The Syrians have made it their own and often drink mate from small glass glasses instead of the gourds commonly used in South America.

For more than a century, empire, migration, military conscription and war have conspired to spread mate to every corner of Syria. The country’s conflict, which has internally displaced almost 7 million people since it began in 2011, has brought it to more palates.

Approximately half of the population of northwestern Syria is made up of people who fled their homes in other parts of the country. Ali and her husband are among them. They and their four children live in an unfinished house in the town of Binnish, where more than half of the 11,000 residents have been internally displaced by the war, residents say. Ali and her husband, Yaman al-Deeb, 30, estimate that more than 100 people have learned about mate thanks to them.

Syrians learned about mate when they emigrated to South America in search of opportunities in the last decades of the Ottoman Empire.explains Naji Sulaiman, assistant professor of Environmental and Applied Botany at the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Italy.

They settled in countries where mate was part of the social fabric. For Syrians, the social aspect of a drink meant to be shared—sometimes in the same glass and with the same straw—and consumed over long periods of time was attractive.

After World War I, when some of the emigrants returned home, they brought whole bags of yerba mate and familiarized more Syrians with mate, Sulaiman said.

In 2021, Syria was the third largest importer of yerba mate in the world, according to the Economic Complexity Observatory, an online data platform that collects trade data.

“Despite tough economic times, people still want to sit down and drink mate—at work, in government offices. Even in the Army, people drink mate,” said Sulaimán.

“It has become part of the Syrian identity,” he said.

RAJA ABDULRAHIM. THE NEW YORK TIMES