The video game will arrive this spring on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch with Kyrgios starring on the cover.

Fans of racket sports and video games will soon be able to add a new alternative to their passion with Matchpoint – Tennis Championships. The simulator has been announced today with a trailer and several videos by Torus Games Y Kalypso Media With the aim of offering a realistic and modern experience on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this next spring.

“Matchpoint – Tennis Championships is a modern interpretation of tennis that offers a realistic experience thanks to a deep trajectory mode and a unique system of rivals”, detail those responsible in their purchase file on Steam. “The game focuses on tactical realism, positioning and aim, and allows the superstar to move with total precision to get the most out of his blows.”

Thus, one of the strong points of the production is based on a career mode with a merit ranking system that allows for more precise and competitive matches. In it, in addition, players will be able to create their own character with an editor offering a wide variety of customization options. That said, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships hits stores with 16 real international stars: Nick Kyrgios, Kei Nishikori, Amanda Anisimova, etc.

In its technical section, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships combines some smooth character animations, realistic ball physics and superior control that replicates the realistic pace of the game, where every swing and shot is unique. Finally, the simulator will be released with online multiplayer and screen sharing.

Currently, players can enjoy this sport on PC and consoles with Tennis World Tour 2, signed by the creators of AO Tennis 2. At the moment no details have been shared on whether there will be a new installment of the simulator this year.

More about: Matchpoint – Tennis Championships, Torus Games and Kalypso Media.