This Thursday, Techland finally announced the departure date of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which has been in development for a long time.

According to the company’s plans, it will be on December 7 that the game is available. That same day he will reach both PS4 What PS5, as well as Xbox One Y Xbox One Series X | S. It can also be achieved through PC, and it will be through the platforms of Steam Y Epic Games Store.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is out before the end of the year

Players who pre-order it at once will get the costume, weapon and parachute skins Reload. It is also planned to publish three special editions.

The first is the Deluxe Edition, which will be available in physical and digital format. It will be priced at $ 79.99 dollars. It will include a SteelBook in its physical presentation, and in general, access to the downloadable content of the story, which has months to go.

Dying Light 2 is delayed indefinitely

You’ll have exclusive weapon charms, plus the weapon and parachute outfit and skins Legendary. To the aforementioned are added wallpapers to print, as well as a comic, an art book and a soundtrack.

These last three articles will only be available digitally. As for the second special edition of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is the Ultimate Edition, which can only be purchased digitally and is priced at $ 99.99 dollars.

The Collector’s Edition has an impressive extra

Bring everything that includes the Deluxe Edition, but it also brings two hours of Night XP Boost, forged items, and Expansion Pass with two additional stories. To finish, subtract the Collector’s Edition.

It can only be purchased physically, and it is still priceless. But bring everything mentioned before the Ultimate Edition, a hardcover art book, a UV lamp, a map of the city, and three postcards. But there is still more!

Apart from the above mentioned a sticker pack is included, Voice of the City, and a letter of thanks from the creative director of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

All of the above comes in luxury packaging. Regarding the lamp, and as seen in one of the videos that accompany this note, it is actually also a decorative figure. It will certainly occupy the place of honor in the collection of any fan of the series of Techland.

Fountain.



