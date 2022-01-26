In the early hours of this Thursday will be played the two semifinals of the women’s draw of the Australian Open. On this eleventh day of competition at Melbourne Park we’ll see local hero Barty take on a rocky Keys. And the semifinals of the men’s doubles will also be played, in which the Spanish Marcel Granollers is still alive. This is the featured order of play for the day:

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 04:30

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (ESP/ARG, 3) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

From 09:30

Asleigh Barty (AUS, 1) vs Madison Keys (USA)

Next



Iga Swiatek (POL, 7) vs. Danielle Collins (USA, 27)