Thursday, January 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Matches on TV today Thursday, January 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

AtlÃ ©tico Madrid

AtlÃ ©tico de Madrid.

Spanish Super Cup and England football.

ESPN
12 pm Italian Cup: Napoli vs. Fiorentina

ESPN 2
2:30 pm Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Star +
11 am Africa Cup: Cameroon vs. Ethiopia
2 P. M. Cape Verde vs. Burkina faso
3 pm Italian Cup: Milan vs. Genoa
DirecTV
2 pm Spanish Super Cup: Atlético de Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

SPORTS

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Matches #today #Thursday #January

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Long Covid: Expert explains serious symptoms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.