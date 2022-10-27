This Sunday the last date of the “all against all” stage of the Colombian professional soccer tournament is played and that same day, October 30, eight of those matches can be seen in Claro.

As reported by the company, from 4:00 pm the eight games will be broadcast from which the teams that go to home runs of the BetPlay Dimayor 2022-II League will come out.

In addition to the two matches that are usually arranged for the Win Sports and Win Sports+ signals, six additional matches will be seen on Claro’s own channels with the production of WinSports.

These matches, which will define the 8 teams that remain in the competition, will be broadcast simultaneously through the channels Red + TV, Claro Video, Claro Sports 2, Claro Music TV, Claro Music I Like, No Limits, Win Sports and Win Sports +.

These are live channels that are available on Claro Video’s streaming platform.

Thus, on the Red+ TV channel, on frequencies 1007 | 107, you can see the meeting of Alianza Petrolera vs. Millionaires. By Claro video, on frequencies 1001 | 1, the one from Atlético Bucaramanga vs. Deportivo Pereira. In Claro Sports 2, frequencies 1503 | 503, the meeting between Santa Fe and Once Caldas will be seen. In Claro music TV, frequencies 1157 | 157, will be presented Jaguares FC vs. Junior

In the same way, in the Claro music channel Me Gusta, frequency 152, there will be the meeting Deportivo Pasto vs. Medellin Independent Sports. On the No Limits channel, frequency 153, Cortulúa vs. will be seen. Golden Eagles. Through Win Sports, frequencies 1521 / 521, Atlético Nacional vs. Equity. And on Win Sports +, frequencies 1522 / 522, there will be the Unión Magdalena vs. America of Cali.

Additionally, the parties Envigado vs. Sports Tolima Y Deportivo Cali vs. patriots They can be seen on Win Sports +, frequencies 1522 and 522 on Claro television, on Saturday, October 29, at 4 pm and 6:05 pm, respectively.

