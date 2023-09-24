This Sunday, September 24, the actions around the world at the soccer level do not stop and offer great games in the best competitions. Starting in Mexico where Toluca and América, two of the most winning clubs in Mexican soccer, face each other from La Bombonera.
The Premier League schedules a couple of matches that draw powerful attention, Arsenal vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs West Ham where the Mexican also promises to have action in the latter Edson Alvarez.
In Spain The league will close its date with the Madrid derby, Atlético de Madrid receives Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, a duel that will represent more than 3 points, it will be honor and dominance of the city for some months.
The League One It has one of the most important matches of the weekend and it is PSG vs Marseille in the French Classic which will give a spectacle for the spectators.
Billboard September 24
Liga MX
- Toluca vs America | 12:00 pm | TUDN
- Cruz Azul vs Querétaro | 16:00 pm | TUDN
- Santos vs Necaxa | 20:05 pm | TUDN
Premier League
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa | 7:00 am | Paramount+
- Arsenal vs Tottenham | 7:00 am | Paramount+
- Liverpool vs West Ham | 7:00 am | Paramount+
- Brighton vs Bournemouth | 7:00 am | Paramount+
- Sheffield United vs Newcastle | 9:30 am | Paramount+
A series
- Empoli vs Inter | 4:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- Atalanta vs Cagliari | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Udinese vs Fiorentina | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Bologna vs Napoli | 10:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Torino vs Rome | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
The league
- Real Sociedad vs Getafe | 6:00 am | sky sports
- Rayo Vallecano vs Villareal | 8:15 am | sky sports
- Betis vs Cádiz | 10:30 am | sky sports
- Las Palmas vs Granada | 10:30 am | sky sports
- Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid | 1:00 pm | sky sports
Bundesliga
- Leverkusen vs Heidenheim | 7:30 am | sky sports
- Frankfurt vs Freiburg | 9:30 am | sky sports
Ligue 1
- Metz vs Racing Strasbourg | 5:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Lens vs Toulouse | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Le Havre vs Clermont | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Montpellier vs Rennes | 9:05 am | Star+/ESPN
- PSG vs Marseille | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
- LOSC vs Reims | 1:00 pm | Star+/ESPN
Eredivisie
- Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse | 4:15 am | Star+/ESPN
- Ajax vs Feyenoord | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- Zwolle vs AZ | 8:45 am | Star+/ESPN
- Waalwijk vs Twente | 8:45 am | Star+/ESPN
MLS
- NYC FC vs Toronto | 11:00 am | AppleTV
- Orlando City vs Inter Miami | 17:30 pm | AppleTV
- Austin vs LA Galaxy | 19:30 pm | AppleTV
