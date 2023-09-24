This Sunday, September 24, the actions around the world at the soccer level do not stop and offer great games in the best competitions. Starting in Mexico where Toluca and América, two of the most winning clubs in Mexican soccer, face each other from La Bombonera.

The Premier League schedules a couple of matches that draw powerful attention, Arsenal vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs West Ham where the Mexican also promises to have action in the latter Edson Alvarez.

In Spain The league will close its date with the Madrid derby, Atlético de Madrid receives Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, a duel that will represent more than 3 points, it will be honor and dominance of the city for some months.

The League One It has one of the most important matches of the weekend and it is PSG vs Marseille in the French Classic which will give a spectacle for the spectators.

Billboard September 24

Liga MX

Toluca vs America | 12:00 pm | TUDN

Cruz Azul vs Querétaro | 16:00 pm | TUDN

Santos vs Necaxa | 20:05 pm | TUDN

Premier League

Chelsea vs Aston Villa | 7:00 am | Paramount+

Arsenal vs Tottenham | 7:00 am | Paramount+

Liverpool vs West Ham | 7:00 am | Paramount+

Brighton vs Bournemouth | 7:00 am | Paramount+

Sheffield United vs Newcastle | 9:30 am | Paramount+

A series

Empoli vs Inter | 4:30 am | Star+/ESPN

Atalanta vs Cagliari | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Udinese vs Fiorentina | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Bologna vs Napoli | 10:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Torino vs Rome | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

The league

Real Sociedad vs Getafe | 6:00 am | sky sports

Rayo Vallecano vs Villareal | 8:15 am | sky sports

Betis vs Cádiz | 10:30 am | sky sports

Las Palmas vs Granada | 10:30 am | sky sports

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid | 1:00 pm | sky sports

Bundesliga

Leverkusen vs Heidenheim | 7:30 am | sky sports

Frankfurt vs Freiburg | 9:30 am | sky sports

Ligue 1

Metz vs Racing Strasbourg | 5:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Lens vs Toulouse | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Le Havre vs Clermont | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Montpellier vs Rennes | 9:05 am | Star+/ESPN

PSG vs Marseille | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

LOSC vs Reims | 1:00 pm | Star+/ESPN

Eredivisie

Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse | 4:15 am | Star+/ESPN

Ajax vs Feyenoord | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN

Zwolle vs AZ | 8:45 am | Star+/ESPN

Waalwijk vs Twente | 8:45 am | Star+/ESPN

MLS

NYC FC vs Toronto | 11:00 am | AppleTV

Orlando City vs Inter Miami | 17:30 pm | AppleTV

Austin vs LA Galaxy | 19:30 pm | AppleTV

