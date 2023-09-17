The weekend comes to an end but the emotions and good soccer doesn’t stop This Sunday several leagues in the world continue with their traditional activity presenting high-caliber matches. Below we present the day’s agenda with times and where you can see them live.

The Premier League says goodbye to its Matchday 5 with a couple of games, featuring Chelsea and Arsenal, two teams that are among the outstanding in England but that also need points to continue in the fight.

In Spain The league also presents several comparisons that attract attention, some with Mexican participation with Julian Araujo and La Palmas visiting Sevilla. Also Real Madrid entering the action receiving Real Sociedad.

Agenda September 17

Liga MX

Pumas vs Atl. Saint Louis | 12:00 pm | TUDN

Querétaro vs Puebla | 17:00 pm | Fox Premium

Atlas vs Tigers | 19:00 pm | IZZI

Liga MX Femenil

Puebla vs Cruz Azul | 12:00 pm | Fox Premium

America vs Chivas | 17:00 pm | VIX

León VS Atl. Saint Louis | 19:06 pm | Fox Premium

Tijuana vs Atlas | 19:06 pm | Fox Sports

Mazatlán FC vs FC Juárez | 21:10 pm | Fox Sports

A series

Cagliari vs Udinese | 4:30 am | Star+/ESPN

Monza vs Lecce | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Frosinone vs Sassuolo | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Fiorentina vs Atalanta | 10:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Rome vs Empoli | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

Eredivisie

Zwolle vs Go Ahead Eagles | 4:15 am | Star+/ESPN

Excelsior vs Almere | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN

Twente vs Ajax | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN

AZ vs Sparta Rotterdam | 8:45 am | Star+/ESPN

Ligue 1

Lorient vs Monaco | 5:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Reims vs Stade Brestois | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Clermont vs Nantes | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Racing Strasbourg vs Montpellier | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Marseille vs Toulouse | 9:05 am | Star+/ESPN

Lyon vs Le Havre | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

Premier League

Bournemouth vs Chelsea | 7:00 am | Paramount+

Everton vs Arsenal | 9:30 am | Paramount+

The league

Getafe vs Osasuna | 6:00 am | sky sports

Villarreal vs Almeria | 8:15 pm | sky sports

Seville vs Las Palmas | 19:30 am | sky sports

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | 1:00 pm | sky sports

Bundesliga

Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen | 7:30 am | sky sports

SV Darmstadt 98 vs Mönchengladbach | 9:30 am | sky sports

