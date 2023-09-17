The weekend comes to an end but the emotions and good soccer doesn’t stop This Sunday several leagues in the world continue with their traditional activity presenting high-caliber matches. Below we present the day’s agenda with times and where you can see them live.
The Premier League says goodbye to its Matchday 5 with a couple of games, featuring Chelsea and Arsenal, two teams that are among the outstanding in England but that also need points to continue in the fight.
In Spain The league also presents several comparisons that attract attention, some with Mexican participation with Julian Araujo and La Palmas visiting Sevilla. Also Real Madrid entering the action receiving Real Sociedad.
Agenda September 17
Liga MX
- Pumas vs Atl. Saint Louis | 12:00 pm | TUDN
- Querétaro vs Puebla | 17:00 pm | Fox Premium
- Atlas vs Tigers | 19:00 pm | IZZI
Liga MX Femenil
- Puebla vs Cruz Azul | 12:00 pm | Fox Premium
- America vs Chivas | 17:00 pm | VIX
- León VS Atl. Saint Louis | 19:06 pm | Fox Premium
- Tijuana vs Atlas | 19:06 pm | Fox Sports
- Mazatlán FC vs FC Juárez | 21:10 pm | Fox Sports
A series
- Cagliari vs Udinese | 4:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- Monza vs Lecce | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Frosinone vs Sassuolo | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Fiorentina vs Atalanta | 10:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Rome vs Empoli | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
Eredivisie
- Zwolle vs Go Ahead Eagles | 4:15 am | Star+/ESPN
- Excelsior vs Almere | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- Twente vs Ajax | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- AZ vs Sparta Rotterdam | 8:45 am | Star+/ESPN
Ligue 1
Lorient vs Monaco | 5:00 am | Star+/ESPN
Reims vs Stade Brestois | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
Clermont vs Nantes | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
Racing Strasbourg vs Montpellier | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
Marseille vs Toulouse | 9:05 am | Star+/ESPN
Lyon vs Le Havre | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
Premier League
- Bournemouth vs Chelsea | 7:00 am | Paramount+
- Everton vs Arsenal | 9:30 am | Paramount+
The league
- Getafe vs Osasuna | 6:00 am | sky sports
- Villarreal vs Almeria | 8:15 pm | sky sports
- Seville vs Las Palmas | 19:30 am | sky sports
- Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad | 1:00 pm | sky sports
Bundesliga
- Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen | 7:30 am | sky sports
- SV Darmstadt 98 vs Mönchengladbach | 9:30 am | sky sports
