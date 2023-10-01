The activity on Sunday, October 1 at the soccer is loaded with very good matches starting in Mexico with the duel between Toluca and Chivasa match that promises goals and possibly other news as the Rebaño coach begins to fight not to be left without a job.
In the Series Good teams come into action where Juventus, Roma and Genoa stand out, which is where the Mexican defender Johan Vasquez He will have action in search of moving further away from the relegation zone since he has two in his two years in Europe.
Another league that is loaded with games this Sunday is Ligue 1, which on its card schedules 6 duels where clubs like Lyon, Nice, and Montpellier will participate in search of fighting for important positions.
Full billboard
Liga MX
- Toluca vs Chivas | 17:20 pm | TUDN and VIX
Liga MX Femenil
- Chivas vs Mazatlán FC | 16:00 pm | Fox Sports Premium
- Pachuca vs America | 18:06 pm | Fox Sports
- FC Juárez vs Querétaro | 20:06 pm | Fox Sports Premium
Premier League
- Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | 7:00 am | Paramount+
A series
- Bologna vs Empoli | 4:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- Udinese vs Genoa | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Atalanta vs Juventus | 10:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Rome vs Frosinone | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
Ligue 1
- Reims vs Lyon | 5:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Le Havre vs LOSC | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Toulouse vs Metz | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Nice vs Stade Brestois | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN
- Lorient vs Montpellier | 9:05 am | Star+/ESPN
- Rennes vs Nantes | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
Eredivisie
- NEC vs Vitesse | 4:15 am | Star+/ESPN
- Heracles vs Zwolle | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- Excelsior vs Sparta Rotterdam | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN
- AZ vs Fortuna Sittard | 8:45 pm | Star+/ESPN
The league
- Almeria vs Granada | 6:00 am | sky sports
- Alavés vs Osasuna | 8:15 am | sky sports
- Betis vs Valencia | 1:00 pm | sky sports
- Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz | 1:00 pm | sky sports
Bundesliga
- SV Darmstadt 98 vs Werder Bremen | 7:30 am | sky sports
