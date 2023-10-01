The activity on Sunday, October 1 at the soccer is loaded with very good matches starting in Mexico with the duel between Toluca and Chivasa match that promises goals and possibly other news as the Rebaño coach begins to fight not to be left without a job.

In the Series Good teams come into action where Juventus, Roma and Genoa stand out, which is where the Mexican defender Johan Vasquez He will have action in search of moving further away from the relegation zone since he has two in his two years in Europe.

Another league that is loaded with games this Sunday is Ligue 1, which on its card schedules 6 duels where clubs like Lyon, Nice, and Montpellier will participate in search of fighting for important positions.

Full billboard

Liga MX

Toluca vs Chivas | 17:20 pm | TUDN and VIX

Liga MX Femenil

Chivas vs Mazatlán FC | 16:00 pm | Fox Sports Premium

Pachuca vs America | 18:06 pm | Fox Sports

FC Juárez vs Querétaro | 20:06 pm | Fox Sports Premium

Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford | 7:00 am | Paramount+

A series

Bologna vs Empoli | 4:30 am | Star+/ESPN

Udinese vs Genoa | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Atalanta vs Juventus | 10:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Rome vs Frosinone | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

Ligue 1

Reims vs Lyon | 5:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Le Havre vs LOSC | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Toulouse vs Metz | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Nice vs Stade Brestois | 7:00 am | Star+/ESPN

Lorient vs Montpellier | 9:05 am | Star+/ESPN

Rennes vs Nantes | 12:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

Eredivisie

NEC vs Vitesse | 4:15 am | Star+/ESPN

Heracles vs Zwolle | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN

Excelsior vs Sparta Rotterdam | 6:30 am | Star+/ESPN

AZ vs Fortuna Sittard | 8:45 pm | Star+/ESPN

The league

Almeria vs Granada | 6:00 am | sky sports

Alavés vs Osasuna | 8:15 am | sky sports

Betis vs Valencia | 1:00 pm | sky sports

Atlético de Madrid vs Cádiz | 1:00 pm | sky sports

Bundesliga

SV Darmstadt 98 vs Werder Bremen | 7:30 am | sky sports

