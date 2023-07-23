It’s Sunday but sports activity doesn’t stop, the ball doesn’t stop rolling anywhere in the world even regardless of the time. For this day there are scheduled matches of the Women’s World Cupthe Leagues Cup and Mexican tournaments.

The edition of the Women’s World Cup will have great matches on this day with the debut of teams such as the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Jamaica, Italy and Argentina. A great mix of cultures that play soccer very well. These matches will start at midnight on

this Sunday.

Regarding the tournament between MLS and Liga MX, these games will be played late in the afternoon where there are 3 games scheduled where the Atlas team will make its debut in the international tournament. With these duels the day of the League Cupto return to activity as of Tuesday with new Mexican and American teams.

The Women’s MX League This July 23 will have a couple of very striking matches, where two of the best clubs will participate, they are América and Chivas who will play at home and will want to add 3 points to continue their battle at the top.

full billboard

Women’s World Cup 2023

Netherlands vs Portugal | 01:30 a.m. | VIX

France vs. Jamaica | 04:00 a.m. | VIX

Italy vs Argentina | 00:00 a.m. | VIX

League Cup

NYC FC vs. Atlas | 5:00 p.m. | Apple TV

Cincinnati vs. Sporting KC | 5:30 p.m. | Apple TV

Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC | 5:30 p.m. | Apple TV

Women’s MX League

America vs Santos | 5:00 p.m. | VIX

Chivas vs. Puebla | 7:06 p.m. | Fox Sports

MX Expansion League