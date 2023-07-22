The world soccer activity does not stop this Saturday with tournaments everywhere like the Women’s World Cup 2023 that for this day he has 4 games scheduled. The Leagues Cup, which in North America keeps the attention on its fans and the Women’s MX League that gives him a show in Mexico during the Liga MX break.

The actions of the women’s tournament in Australia-New Zealand will have 4 duels this Saturday, where Zambia vs. Japan, England vs. Haiti, Denmark vs. Chivas and Sweden vs. South Africa stand out. These duels will start from the early hours of this Saturday.

Regarding the Leagues Cup, it also has duels for this July 22, a total of 5 games where only two Mexican teams will have action such as Pumas and Tijuana and they seem to be the most interesting of this day.

The Women’s MX League of Mexico is not far behind and has 2 matches for the fans where two of the most striking youth teams face each other, such as Pumas and Atlas, and on the other hand, Rayadas, always a candidate for the title against León.

As if that were not enough, in Mexico there is another league that starts its season like the MX Expansion League who this Saturday has two duels with Tapatío vs. Cancún and Correcaminos against the Dorados de Sinaloa.

full billboard

Women’s World Cup 2023

Zambia vs. Japan | 01:00 a.m. | VIX

England vs Haiti | 03:30 a.m. | VIX

Denmark vs China | 06:00 a.m. | VIX

Sweden vs South Africa | 10:00 p.m. | VIX

League Cup

Montreal vs Cougars | 5:30 p.m. | Apple TV and TV Azteca

New York RB vs. New England | 5:30 p.m. | Apple TV

Philadelphia vs. Tijuana | 6:00 p.m. | Apple TV

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders | 7:30 p.m. | Apple TV

Women’s MX League

Cougars vs. Atlas | 12:00 p.m. | VIX

Striped vs Leon | 9:00 p.m. | VIX

MX Expansion League