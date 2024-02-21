After two long weeks, the first round of the round of 8 of the UEFA champions league will come to an end, and they will do so with a couple of matches that promise to be the most striking of this round where Porto receives Arsenal and Barcelona visits Napoli's field.

The first meeting will take place at the Do Dragao Stadium where the Porto will do honors to the entire Arsenal. This will be a very even battle, but that will not stop both clubs from going out to seek the advantage in the first leg. In this duel there will be a Mexican presence, Jorge Sanchez He will be with the Portuguese team waiting for an opportunity to play.

At the same time but from Italy, Napoli will receive a Barcelona who arrives with many doubts, his recent results in LaLiga complicate his football a lot and facing a team that is possibly better than them could represent a danger.

Calendar

Porto vs Arsenal | 14:00 pm | HBO MAX

Napoli vs Barcelona | 14:00 pm | HBO MAX

The return of the round of 8 of the Champions League will resume from March 5, but it will not be until the 12th of the same month that these 4 teams will have action again in the competition.