The great match between Real Betis and the FC Barcelona, which takes place this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium, is one of the most exciting matches this weekend in LALIGA EA SPORTS. The spotlight will also point to two other fields where the first position in the table is at stake: the Santiago Bernabéu and the Montilivi Municipal Stadium.

He real Madrid will seek to regain the lead in the standings and to do so they must not let points slip away against the UD Almería, who is still fighting to achieve his first victory in the championship. For his part, the Girona FC wants to continue dreaming and maintain first place before the Sevilla FC. You also have to pay attention to Valencia CF-Athletic Cluba match between two teams that are going through a good streak of results and play.



At LALIGA HYPERMOTION, the CD Leganés and Burgos CF They will be the protagonists of one of the most attractive duels of matchday 23. The leader of the category will face off at the Butarque Municipal Stadium against a candidate for the promotion playoffs.

Where to watch LALIGA matches

LALIGA EA SPORTS can be followed through the three payment operators Movistar Plus+, DAZN and Orange. Depending on the operators' choice for each day, it can be seen on LALIGA TV on Movistar Plus+ and DAZN LALIGA, which are the two official channels to follow the paid matches of the competition. In addition, an open match that is broadcast through GOAL PLAY and that can also be seen on the operator of your choice (DAZN or Movistar Plus+).

For its part, LALIGA HYPERMOTION can be followed through Movistar Plus+, DAZN, Orange, Amazon Prime Video, Vodafone, R. Galicia, MásMóvil, Guuk, Euskatel, Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Telecable, Netllar, Oceans, Hits, Populoos, Tivify, Embou, Finetwork, 7Play and Adamo.

In addition, with the Movistar Plus+ TV package you can also enjoy unique content every day of the week, regardless of which operator you are. Therefore, you are guaranteed a LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION match every day.