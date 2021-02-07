Day 19 of the Primera Iberdrola put its deadlock with three duels played on the morning of this Sunday. With a great focus on the fight for permanence, the morning matches left us exciting disputes over green. He highlighted the triumph against Espanyol (3-0) of Athletic, who won again after eleven games, ending a bad run of results that claimed the dismissal of Ángel Villacampa.

The Toledo coach was replaced Iraia Iturregi, who assumed the position historically (first woman to lead Athletic’s first women’s team) in a complicated situation. And it is that to the bad dynamics of the team a quarantine was added in the rojiblanca squad after a positive for COVID-19.

After postponing two league games and overcoming the confinement of a large number of players, the rojiblanco team returned to the pitch this Sunday with great feelings and, above all, a victory. A triumph that is the first for the Bilbao coach at the helm of the Athletic first team, that breathes and takes distance with a danger zone to which he had approached after the bad streak.

The rojiblanco team came out with impetus to the match played against the parakeet in Lezama. In minute 8 the scoreboard was already smiling at Athletic, after a goal from an Irene Oguiza who hit the table after overcoming a serious injury that stopped her from being promoted to the first team. The Durango midfielder, with a number but without a record in the first team, showed her hunger for success one year after the crusader broke and asks for a step in Athletic.

And it is that not only would he score a goal, but he dressed again as a scorer at the edge of the The first half hour of the game, at which point the rojiblancas already arrived with a 3-0 victory after a goal by Nekane in the 23rd minute. The result, which put calm in a team that urgently needed to start adding three by three, did not change until the final whistle. For its part, Espanyol, who had a goal by Lombi annulled for offside, fell back in defeat and stayed six points from the relegation zone.

Summary of Athletic 3-0 Espanyol

Ahtletic: Andrea de la Nava; Oihane, Naroa, Vanesa Gimbert, Eunate, Ogiza (Valdezate, 60 ‘), Marta Unzué (Marta Perea, 83’), María Díaz, Monente (Istillart, 60 ‘), Nekane (Nevado, 60’) and Lucía (Arana, 89 ‘).

Spanish: Montse Quesada; Vanegas, Nicart, Sara, Débora (Elba, 72 ‘), Soldevilla, Letti (Brenda, 52’), Szymanowski (Cristina Baudet, 29 ‘), Joanna, Maya (Elena Julve, 72’) and Lombi.

Goals: 1-0 (8 ‘): Ogiza. 2-0 (23 ‘): Nekane. 3-0 (29 ‘): Ogiza.

Referee: Martínez Martínez (Murcia). He admonished Monente (55 ‘), Baudet (66’) and Istillart (80 ‘).

Sevilla get three gold points at Unbe

Too Sevilla was reunited with the victory, who beat Eibar with goals from Armengol, Payne and Maite and three assists from Claudia Pina. Toro’s team adds three very important points to stay in the middle of the table after four games without knowing the victory.

The match at Unbe was difficult for both teams. With more Sevilla chances, it was difficult for the goals to arrive. But, Sevilla’s work paid off in the form of a psychological goal from Armengol. The footballer sent the ball to the net in 45 ‘, lifting a team that extended the distance after resuming the game through Payne (51’).

Eibar, who fought until the last breath, did not fall down. Kgatlana put emotion in the 80 ‘with a goal that left the distance by the minimum in the light and was even able to tie the encounter with a great occasion minutes later. However, Sevilla not only resisted, but reacted with both on Maite’s horn to sentence the match.

Shot of oxygen for a Deportivo that revives against a direct rival

Deportivo took from their visit to Santa Teresa a great oxygen cylinder to dream of permanence. The Galician team, bottom of Primera Iberdrola, beat the Extremadura team to stay three points from salvation and return to the path of victory five days later.

Athenea, Peke and Lady Andrade were the scorers in a match that puts Santa Teresa in serious trouble. Antúnez’s team has not won since November 11 and increases its losing streak of results at a key moment, with the rivals for salvation pressing from below (Betis and Depor, the last two, won this day).

So, the relegation places are more contested than ever, with several points of difference between the teams fighting to get out of them. All this taking into account the postponed matches of each one. In the case of Depor, the Coruña have three pending matches, with two being in the case of Santa Teresa.

Summary of Santa Teresa 0-3 Deportivo

Santa Teresa: Aguirre, Van Slambrouck, Rovirola (Mireya, 62 ‘), Nayadet, Estefa, Belén, Nerea Pérez, Neira, Mellado (Kenni, 56’), Raquel Ayuso and Blanca

Depor: Sullastres, Cris, Iris, Blanco, Villegas, Ainoa (Eva Dios, 86 ‘), Alba (María Figueroa, 86’), Gaby, Lady (Kika, 82 ‘), Athenea (Helena, 70’) and Peke

Goals: 0-1 Athenea (35 ‘); 0-2 Peke (46 ‘); 0-3 Lady (55 ‘)

Referee: Espinosa Ríos (Andalusia). He admonished Athenea (44 ‘), Rovirola (60’), Nerea Pérez (73 ‘) and Iris (89’).

All the results of matchday 19 of Primera Iberdrola

Betis 2-0 Sporting de Huelva

Real Sociedad 1-1 Madrid CFF

Logroño 0-2 Barça

R. Madrid 3-1 Valencia

Granadilla 2-2 Athletic

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Raise

Athletic 3-0 Espanyol

Santa Teresa 0-3 Depor

Eibar 1-3 Seville

