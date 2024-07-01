He matcha It has gained notable popularity in recent years, not only for its vibrant green color and unique flavor, but also for its numerous health benefits.

Originating from China, although mainly associated with Japanese culture, matcha is a fine powder which is obtained by crush the whole green tea leavesBut how much caffeine does this superfood contain and how does it affect our body? Here we explain it in detail.

He Matcha differs from conventional green tea in that, instead of infusing the leaves and discarding them, the whole ground leaf is consumedThis method of consumption allows you to take full advantage of all the nutrients and beneficial compounds in the plant. In addition to its versatility to be consumed in various forms such as lattes, frappés, and desserts, matcha is known for its high concentration of antioxidants.

One of the most frequently asked questions about matcha is its caffeine content. Unlike bagged green tea, matcha contains significantly more caffeine.

On average, one teaspoon of matcha (about 2 grams) contains about 68 mg of caffeine. To put this into perspective, a regular cup of green tea contains between 20-30 mg of caffeine, while a cup of coffee can have between 95-200 mg.

Benefits of caffeine in matcha

Although the caffeine content in matcha may seem alarming, it is important to note that its effects are not the same as those of caffeine in coffee.

This is due to the presence of an amino acid called L-theanine in matcha. L-theanine helps regulate the absorption of caffeine, providing a slower and more constant release of energy.

This means that rather than experiencing a quick spike of energy followed by a crash, matcha offers a long, balanced feeling of alertness and focus.

Another benefit of matcha is its ability to speed up metabolism. The combination of caffeine and catechins, especially epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), can increase metabolic rate by 40%.

Additionally, these compounds help regulate blood sugar levels, which may be particularly beneficial for people at risk for type 2 diabetes.

Matcha is rich in catechins, a class of plant compounds in tea that act as powerful natural antioxidants. Antioxidants are crucial for health as they help stabilize harmful free radicals in the body.

These free radicals can cause cellular damage and contribute to the development of chronic diseases. Consuming matcha regularly can help combat these harmful effects and promote better overall health.

Other benefits of matcha

In addition to its effects on caffeine and metabolism, matcha has several other benefits. Is known for:

Improve Heart Health: The antioxidants in matcha may help reduce LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, promoting better cardiovascular health.

Support Brain Health: The combination of L-theanine and caffeine may improve cognitive function, increase attention, and improve memory.

Aid in Weight Loss: Compounds in matcha may increase fat burning during exercise.