Villarreal even had more opportunities at home against Bayern. Certainly in the second half it was 2-0 in the air. Gerard Moreno hit the post with a nice long shot and moments later shot just wide from the halfway line after a huge mistake by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer, who had come far and handed the ball in just like that. Danjuma had his second goal on his shoe, but couldn’t control the ball well.

Bayern offered little in return. In the first half, the German record champion didn’t even have a single shot on target. Also before half time, Villarreal was more dangerous. After Danjuma’s goal, who tapped in on a cross from Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin seemed to take care of the 2-0, but the VAR rejected the party for the home team due to offside. Thomas Müller came a toe-length too short for the equalizer just after the break after a tight ball by Serge Gnabry. In stoppage time, Kingsley Coman fired another shot at goal, but Villarreal keeper Rulli was alert and kept the lead. clean sheet†

As a result, Villarreal won 1-0 against Bayern Munich and the number seven of La Liga provided a good starting position for the return in Munich. The winner of the diptych will most likely meet Liverpool in the semi-finals, which will receive Benfica next week with a 3-1 lead.