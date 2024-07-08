Bastrykin to be presented with report on investigation into rape of Match TV employee

An employee of the Match TV channel reported a rape by three migrants; the men were detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

The victim said that the attack took place near the Ostankino television center at around 2:30 a.m. on the night of Saturday, July 6, when she finished work, left the television center building and walked toward the Ostankino pond.

One of the suspects was detained 40 minutes after the attack, and later his accomplices. They turned out to be citizens of Uzbekistan aged 22, 24 and 25, who had come to Moscow to earn money. A criminal case was opened against them under the article on rape committed by a group of people.

The Match TV channel did not disclose details of the incident, stating that law enforcement agencies were handling the case. They added that they were in touch with the victim and were providing her with support.

Later, the deputy general director of the Gazprom-Media holding and former general producer of Match TV, Tina Kandelaki, confirmed the rape of a TV channel employee by migrants.

All our thoughts are with her. The rapists will be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Justice will prevail. Let us make every effort to achieve this. Tina Kandelaki Deputy General Director of Gazprom-Media and former General Producer of Match TV

The head of the Investigative Committee demanded a report on the investigation of the criminal case

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, demanded a report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case opened in connection with the attack on the TV channel employee.

The head of the Main Investigation Department (GSU) for the capital, Andrey Strizhov, has been instructed to report on the progress of the investigation of the criminal case and the established circumstances. The execution of the order has been placed under control at the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the detainees will be decided in the near future.

Earlier in Vladivostok, five Uzbek citizens attacked a 21-year-old cafe employee and raped her, threatening to kill her. It is known that the attackers are in Russia illegally.