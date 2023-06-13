You’re about to become the new Instagram sensation! Match this Brabus with a speedboat and you’ll feel like a better person.

Nowadays the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the standard PC Hoofttractor. Of course as a G63 AMG with the necessary tuning parts on it. And of course, it’s very, very thick and cool. But it is always a strange sensation to lower a real SUV and equipped with 24 inch rims. Oh, and why always black or a silly wrap?

At Brabus you can also go for various tungins stuff up to a completely unbuilt one. In this case, they have opted for an off-road approach and it suits the car very well.

Brabus 800 4×4 Stealth Green

Of course the Brabus 800 4×4 Stealth Green (as it is officially called) is no longer standard. The 4.0 V8 engine has been tackled and now produces 800 hp and 1,000 Nm. Now you can’t do anything off-road with it. If an old Land Rover or Suzuki manages with 40 horsepower, you don’t need 800 horsepower.

And on the asphalt, the Brabus 800 is smooth in itself, but a 0-100 km / h sprint time of 4.6 seconds is a bit ‘meh’ for a car with 800 hp. The top speed is limited to 200 km / h and that is fine. With off-road tires and a lift kit, you don’t want to make 250 of those long turns on the highway.

It’s an offroader, not an Autobahn raser. That is why there is a winch with which you can move 4,500 kg. On top of the roof there is a roof rack with wind deflector and LED light bar. You can climb it with a ladder. Handy for setting up a tent.

Match this Brabus with your speedboat

You can use it on the asphalt, the rougher terrain and to a limited extent through the water. If you really want to go a lot deeper than a meter, there is a matching boat, the Brabus Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition.

This boat does not have one V8, but two. In both cases it concerns a 4.6 liter Mercury Marine 450R. These deliver 450 hp each, so 900 in total. This allows a top speed of 110 km/h.

Of course there is also a watch that connects the vehicle and vessel. The Swiss company Panerai has been responsible for the Submersible S Brabus Verde Militare Edition. This way you can show on Instagram or in the pub that you have an expensive watch, expensive car and expensive boat. And that you are adventurous. Prices are unknown, but count on a lot. It is always Brabus.

