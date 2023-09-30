The match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was stopped on Saturday evening after a collision between goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen and striker Brian Brobbey. The RKC goalkeeper remained on the field for a long time after the collision. Soon the player and the players of both teams were shielded from the public and cameras with cloths.

After a few minutes, Vaessen was taken off the field on a stretcher. It is unclear how he is currently doing. After a brief discussion, both teams decided not to complete the match. When the match was stopped the score was 2-3 in favor of the Amsterdam team.