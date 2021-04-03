Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The AFC Champions League is witnessing tremendous pressure in the championship’s calendar at a time that is considered difficult for most Western clubs, as the “end of a season” comes in the leagues represented by clubs in the “2021 edition”, which is scheduled to start from April 14 to 30, and the UAE clubs will participate. With two teams in the groups, they are Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah, the first in the group hosted by Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, while the second organizes its group at its stadium in the “Smile Emirate”, in addition to Al-Wehda’s participation in the preliminary round, where he plays a match against Al-Zawra Al-Iraqi next Wednesday at the Stadium Al Nahyan, and if he wins, qualifies for the fifth group that will be held in India, while Al Ain will play in Riyadh against Iranian Foolad on April 11th, and if he qualifies, he will move directly to play in the group hosted by the Saudi victory in Riyadh.

The clubs participating in the tournament criticized the “calendar” of the current version, after it was decided to hold it in a pressurized manner, with a match after 48 hours of rest, meaning that the clubs in the group stage are required to play a match every 3 days, where the tournament matches are held on a round-trip system, meaning that one club He plays 6 matches to qualify for the round of 16.

The current tournament is witnessing an increase in the number to 40 teams, which were divided into 10 groups, by 5 for the West and the same for the East, but the qualification mechanism for the Round of 16 ignites the competition in the group stage, where only the first of each of the five groups qualifies, in addition to the top 3 owner clubs The second ranking is in the same groups, which means that the competition will be fierce, taking into account the difficulties associated with the pressure of the tournament matches that are held every 3 days.

For his part, Windsor John, Secretary-General of the AFC, stressed that the scheduling of the tournament matches was discussed during workshops in which representatives of the participating leagues participated, and everything related to the tournament was discussed among themselves, and the AFC did not receive any formal objection to the scheduling or dates for the matches. He pointed out that the combined tournaments around the world usually witness a match every 3 days in most cases.

On the other hand, next Tuesday closes the date for the presentation of the final list of clubs participating in the group stage, which is decided to submit the names of their players a week before the first match in the tournament, while the door for registration in the list will open before the start of the 16th round scheduled for next September.

What is required of Al-Ain, he decided his list tomorrow evening (Sunday), before the upcoming confrontation with Foulad next Monday, and the follow-ups indicate that the “leader” will not register Wilson in the final Asian list, while he is represented by foreigners Laba Kodjo, Shiotani, Raphael and Eric.