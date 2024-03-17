Joe Barone he had a sudden illness in the early afternoon and is now hospitalized in very serious conditions at San Raffaele of Milan.

The Fiorentina manager had a cardiac arrest shortly before the Viola's match against Atalanta. The players and staff were already on their way to the Bergamo stadium when the manager collapsed. The team doctor immediately called for help and activated the emergency transfer of Joe Barone to the emergency room with the red code.

The company immediately requested the postponement of the match on a date to be determined. The football league promptly accepted the request. Despite boos from fans as the news was broadcast over the loudspeakers, just over an hour before the match, stadium staff were very efficient in dispersing the crowd already awaiting kick-off.

The dismay of the purple-shirted staff is evident. Memories immediately flew to Davide Astori, the team's defender who died at the age of 31, in 2018, due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Vincenzo Italiano, Viola coach, Nicolas Burdisso, sporting director and captain Cristiano Biraghi immediately followed the general director as he went to hospital. The family was immediately alerted. The distraught wife, who lives in Florence, promptly joined her husband in Milan, while the 4 children who live in America are currently in transit to the Lombardy capital.

Barone is of Sicilian origins but has lived in America since childhood, where he completed his studies. He has been general manager of Fiorentina since 2019 and is in charge of the project Viola Park which will see the construction of the new Florentine sports center. Joe Barone's condition remains very serious. The prognosis is reserved and hospitalization in intensive care still in progress. The news is constantly updated but there are few certainties.

