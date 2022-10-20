[Rassegna stampa] – The Phillips Island race was that of the revolution, that of Sepang could be that of consecration. Pecco Bagnaia he approaches the three most important days of his entire sporting life with the awareness of having the best possible mental condition on his side. The rider from Ducati, in fact, comes from a comeback that is unprecedented in the history of MotoGP, crowned by the overtaking in the standings signed in Australia. He is also on the saddle of the best bike of the lot and on the Malaysian circuit he will be able – if he so wishes – to play for a throw-in, ‘controlling’ the race of his two antagonists: Fabio Quartararo And Aleix Espargarò.

The Spaniard from Aprilia is practically on the last resort, 27 points behind the championship lead. The Yamaha transalpine, on the other hand, has to rebuild brick by brick a trust that has disintegrated from mistakes and empty passages – largely depending on his M1 – that are being done to him. throw a championship apparently already won for sale. On the Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Ianieri analyzed the approach path of the three rivals to Sunday’s appointment, which could put an end to the 2022 season or reopen the field to further twists.

“One ran away immediately here in Malaysia, the other took it more calmly, the third invented a mini vacation. […] A race with tense nerves, where pressure will play an important role. […] Pecco didn’t enjoy third place too much […] and the conquered leadership in the championship. […] Bagnaia spent these days with the guys on the team, training normally and looking for that calm and tranquility that will be fundamental until Sunday. Today, his girlfriend Domitia is also expected to arrive, while on Friday it will be the turn to board the plane for father Pietro, mother Stefania and for his brother Filippo. […]. He has not escaped from the island, Quartararo […]. […] after charging the batteries and discharging the frustration, El Diablo is ready to play it all the way. […] unlucky in the race, Fabietto turned out to be lucky in the game. Monday evening […] he made a detour to the Melbourne Casino where he won a decent sum on roulette. […]. For Aleix, who had pointed the finger at his team after the race, […], these days have passed between island tours on a moped, a bit of surfing and a new tattoo. From tomorrow […] it will be time to tackle the straights and fast corners of Sepang, in a crucial race to stay alive in the championship […]“.