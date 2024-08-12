Match Manipulation | AL: The million-dollar fraud suspicion shakes the football club from Tampere

Match manipulation|Veikkaus has not taken care of Ilves-Kissona’s games in its lists.

From Tampere football club Ilves-Kissoj is suspected of millions of dollars in fraud, says Morning paper.

The games of the team playing in the second division have not been accepted into Veikkaus’ lists for the entire current season due to the company’s risk assessment. The assessment has been made with the national action group against competition manipulation.

Matches could be played at foreign betting offices.

Turku Sanomat reported earlier who has studied match manipulation for decades Francesco Barancan from the point of view that the Finnish club has made a million-dollar account this season with the help of betting scams.

According to AL, the twists and turns in the matches between Ilves and Cats have attracted attention this season.

“I see it as more likely that Finland will be the next soccer world champion than that this is not about match manipulation”, a lawyer specializing in gambling Antti Koivula said to Aamulehti.

Lynx-Cats was to fall into financial problems last season. After that, a 35-year-old Ukrainian became the owner Pavlo Ostrenko. Several Ukrainian players have joined the team. Only two players remain from last season’s team. The team’s junior organization has stopped all cooperation with the representative team due to suspicions.

FC Futura from Porvoo has also been excluded from Veikkaus’ lists. Plays in Futura Anatoly Moiseevwho was to become the chairman of Ilves-Kissona. It didn’t work out because the clubs are at the same league level. Ostrenko was found in Ilves-Kissai through Moisejevi.

Ostrenko denied to Aamulehti that he knew about the suspicions.