Puebla.- A dead man and four more wounded was the balance left by a fight while a soccer match was taking place on some soccer fields. San Ramón in the capital of Puebla.

According to local media, the fight would have broken out after one of the players allegedly had a disagreement with one of the local vendors and after that the blows began, which were joined by the other players and some spectators.

Due to this situation, at least 4 people were injured, and one more lost his life. It was mentioned that subjects would have attacked the victims with tubes, leaving them lying on the ground and taking one of their lives.

Paramedics from the Advanced Medical Emergency System (SUMA) helped the men and took them to a hospital to receive medical care.

Read more: Drunk driver rams a taxi in Guanajuato; there are six dead

Elements of the Municipal Police and the State Attorney General’s Office also arrived at the site to carry out the corresponding procedures. There were no arrests.