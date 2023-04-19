An investigation is underway for criminal association and corruption. There would be at least six 2022 games “fixed” to favor online betting. Nine players are under investigation. And there are doubts about the state championships as well

Brazilian football is in a storm and accusations of match-fixing to favor betting in the 2022 national Serie A and 2023 state championships are raining down. Three arrest warrants have already been issued, and the names of several players come to light, although so far no one was incarcerated. Also carry out searches. It’s all part of the so-called Operation Penalidade Máxima II, or penalty kick in sports vocabulary.

MATCHES UNDER INVESTIGATION — In the Brazilian top division of 2022, won by Palmeiras, six matches are suspected of having been rigged in some way to favor online football betting. Here they are: 1) In Santos-Avaí 1-1, Luiz Felipe, Rodrigo Fernandez and Vinicius Zanocelo (on the bench) received suspicious yellow cards. 2) Bragantino-America Mineiro 1-4. Lomónaco, Aderlan, Luan Cândido, Raul, Artur and Popó received yellow cards. 3) Goiás-Juventude 1-0. Cesar, Paulo Miranda, Moraes, Jean Irmer, Felipe Pires and Vitor Gabriel received bookings. 4) Cuiabá-Palmeiras 1-1. Marllon and André Luis received yellow cards. 5) Botafogo 3-0 Santos. Eduardo Bauermann is sent off after the final whistle. 6) Palmeiras 2-1 Juventus. Jadson, Moraes and Vitor Gabriel booked.

state championships — Some state championships held in 2023 also ended up under investigation for alleged irregularities. Goiás championship, Goiás- Goiânia 2-0 (defeat by Goiânia in the first half); Rio Grande do Sul championship, Caxias-São Luiz-RS 3-1; Rio Grande do Sul, Esportivo- Novo Hamburgo 0-0; Mato Grosso Championship, Luverdense- Operário 0-2; Paulista Championship, Guarani-Portuguesa 2-1.

PLAYERS SUGGESTED — Nine players are under investigation, five of them have been identified by the globoesporte.com and uol sites. They are defenders Victor Ramos, ex Portuguesa, now at Chapecoense, Kevin Lomónaco, from Bragantino and Igor Cariús, from Sport Recife; midfielder Gabriel Tota, ex Juventude and currently at Ypiranga; Moraes, former Juventude left-back now at Atlético Goianiense.

PUBLIC MINISTER — Fernando Cesconetto, public prosecutor who coordinates the operations, explained what the investigations consist of: "The investigation focuses on the crime of criminal association, as well as on the crimes of corruption in the sporting arena envisaged by the fan's statute. Who tries, who gives or promises advantages, he can answer for a crime with a prison sentence of between two and six years. The player who requests or accepts an advantage is also liable, not excluding the possibility of committing money laundering or other crimes to be identified." According to the public prosecutor, the proposals to fix the matches were not necessarily all accepted.The recruiters of the betting mafia proposed sums a little less than 10,000 euros at the current exchange rate in Serie A. 18 thousand euros.

