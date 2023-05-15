The complaints by the Boca Juniors de Cali coach, Alejandro Guerrero, about alleged match fixing by players from his same team, would be just the tip of a scandal which is already under investigation by Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation.

Guerrero, who vented this Saturday, in the press conference after the game that his team lost 1-2 against Deportes Quindío, on the last date of the round-robin phase of the promotion tournament.

“I understand that a sanction came for a player who was with us last year, they sanctioned him for two years. We have been in charge of the team since 2019 and I understand that this has been manifesting since 2018, this was told to us by the president in the dressing room four games ago, ”said Guerrero.

Alexander Guerrero Alejandro Guerrero, coach of Boca Juniors de Cali, denounces match fixing.

“A statement has been sent to the managers by Dimayor and the Federation stating that there are situations that have arisen since 2018. What is being presented, that the matches have been rigged. In that letter they announce that they are coming to investigate the entire management body, the coaching staff and the players,” added the coach.

What are the investigations for alleged manipulations?

EL TIEMPO was able to establish this Sunday that this would not be the only case being investigated. For several years now, investigations have been carried out with indications of possible rigging. Several of them did not yield any results, but others continue with the process.

The most recent case of a punishment for match-fixing in Colombia dates from 2017, when Francisco Javier Navas, who at the time was playing for Deportes Quindío, was sanctioned for two years.

Navas offered 10 million pesos to Félix García, then a Deportivo Pasto player, to get him sent off in a match against Cortuluá. García rejected the offer and filed a complaint with Dimayor.

“I sincerely apologize to Félix García, to the Deportivo Pasto players, to the Deportes Quindío players, to all the soccer players and managers and to society in general,” Navas said then in a video posted on social media.

Francisco Navas, Quindío player involved in an attempt to fix the results.

Since then, the investigations have not stopped. Guerrero assures that the monitoring of his team dates back to 2018, when he was still playing as a Universitario de Popayán. The official name change to Boca Juniors de Cali dates from mid-2019.

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) has followed up on these complaints and considers that The promotion tournament, due to the championship system it has, favors the fact that matches can be arranged.

“It is not surprising that this can happen in a category like B, in which few fight for promotion and others do not compete in shape. The salaries of the players are minimal and the possibilities are given, as we have denounced on many occasions, so that many bettors can infiltrate ”, Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro, told EL TIEMPO.

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

“We see a very big risk in a category in which it is very easy to offer 10, 20 million to a player. The thing is that you don’t just bet on a result or a number of goals. You can see on a platform: here you bet on corner kicks, yellow, red, first goal, in short, there are endless possibilities. In games where nothing is being played, the risk is enormous, ”he added.

Dimayor has agreements with both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Spanish League to try to detect alleged irregularities. The agreement with the latter allows them to detect when certain amounts and bets are given that attract attention and break with the normal parameters of behavior.

“At some point, we were notified how the gamblers are approaching. We have warned about this in the talks with the soccer players that we do every six months: what are they exposed to and the obligation to report, ”explained González Puche, who believes that B should have a relegation to try to avoid this type of temptation.

Until now, neither Dimayor nor the Federation have officially ruled on the complaints from the Boca Juniors de Cali coach. In other countries there are already much more advanced processes, such as in Brazil, where six players were accused of match-fixing and several of them were separated from their clubs.

