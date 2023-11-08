“Integrity Tour” against match-fixing: Lega Serie A, Sportradar and Istituto per il Credito Sportivo take to the field

The appointment with training on the topics ofsporting, betting and match-fixing integritydedicated to the players of the First Teams and the Primavera and Under 17 teams of the Serie A TIM clubs.

The initiative, promoted by Serie A Leaguein collaboration with Sportradar AG el’Institute for Sports Creditnow in its ninth edition, aims to inform and educate professional footballers and young athletes on issues of fundamental importance for the smooth running of sporting competitions.

During the workshop, carried out in person at the respective Club Sports Centres, the lawyer Marcello PresillaSportradar AG’s Integrity Manager for Italy, will explain the phenomenon of match-fixing in all its forms, illustrating the national and international cases, the risks and consequences from a sporting, professional and legal point of view, including the methods of solicitation by the fixers. Furthermore, the problems related to violations in the field will be examined in depth with particular attention betting and the correct ways in which footballers use social media.

“This is an initiative that we care a lot about and not only from this year, we have in fact reached the ninth edition – declared the CEO of the Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo -. The attention of the Serie A League and our teams towards the issues of respect for the rules and the risks associated with gambling addiction is maximum and represents an essential asset in our activity”.

Marcello PresillaHead of Integrity for Italy at Sportradar AG: “Training is an important tool for protecting the integrity of sport, the workshops are a precious opportunity for dialogue and discussion with players and technical and managerial staff to delve deeper into the rules, limits, prohibitions and sanctions relating to betting and sporting offenses on and off the field. The objective is to create greater awareness on these issues which can seriously jeopardize the regularity of competitions and the very reputation of athletes and clubs. Aware that zero risk does not exist, it is with particular satisfaction that we descend into field next to Lega Serie A and Credito Sportivo”.

Beniamino QuintieriPresident of the Institute for Sports Credit: “The Integrity Tour, with its training events aimed at professional footballers from the first teams and the youth sectors of Serie A clubs, represents a fundamental investment for the ‘training of the consciences’ of individual athletes as well as an essential element for the fight against the phenomenon of gambling addiction. The Istituto per il Credito Sportivo, Bank for sustainable development through Sport and Culture, once again confirms its commitment alongside Lega Serie A and Sportradar to help preserve the values ​​and integrity of the Italian sports system and of its members.”

Sportradar is an international agency dedicated to protecting sporting integrity in various types of competitions, with a particular focus on football, but also on disciplines such as basketball, volleyball and tennis. The fight against match fixing is part of the mission of Sportradar which for more than 15 years has constantly monitored the betting markets – both nationally and internationally, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – with the task of detecting irregularities and anomalies in betting movements which could indicate the possibility of match manipulation. The investigative successes achieved in recent years by Sportradar around the world, in addition to confirming the seriousness and validity of the methods and tools used, are an incentive to continue the action to combat and prevent sporting offenses at both a local and global level.

