A soccer match in Córdoba went from screams to consternation due to the death of Arelis Manchago Jiméneza woman who participated in a soccer championship in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Ayapel.

Manchago participated in the women’s championship. Her team had scored a goal that caused euphoria to take over her teammates, according to local media.

However, the excitement over the score was over in a matter of seconds. The woman collapsed unexpectedly on the playing field, in front of the dozens of attendees.

Although she was helped by her companions, she had no vital signs. It is being investigated whether she had suffered a heart attack; The autopsy will determine the woman’s cause of death.

“Oh, my niece, rest in peace. You are with your mother, your grandfather and your little cousin,” said her aunt Ana Jiménez upon learning of the death.

“My most sincere condolences to her family, to her father Luis Jiménez. May God have Arelis in his holy glory and give them the strength and fortitude to face such a hard blow, RIP,” said a person close to the woman.

Another young man died in a match in Córdoba

A boy known as ‘Nene’ died while playing a soccer match at night on September 21, in Córdoba. It was at the Chinú Municipal Stadium.

The young man collapsed on the field. His colleagues picked him up and ran to take him to a healthcare center, as recorded in several videos. “It’s cold, it’s cold,” they lamented.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead. Just as in the case of Manchago Jiménez, it is sought to establish whether a heart attack ended his life.

What to do if a person has a heart attack?

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, If someone has a heart attack, they should be treated immediately.: “The faster the person gets to the emergency room, the greater their chance of survival.”

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

If that person is unconscious, in addition to calling the emergency line, it is advisable to start cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which consists of compressing the person’s chest with clasped hands in a constant rhythm until paramedics come to their aid.

Here’s what you should know about first aid

