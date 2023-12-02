Junior from Barranquilla It is more alive than ever. After Tolima lost at home against Águilas, the Barranquilla team needed to win to take advantage and they did so on their visit to Deportivo Cali, 0-2. With that victory, the coastal team depends on itself to go to the final. They will face Tolima on the final date. However, the match was ended early due to bad behavior of the fans and lack of guarantees, so the result will surely be 0-3 on the desk.

The match went uneven very early, when the Cali player Gustavo Ramirez saw the red card. Ramírez hit Pacheco in the face and the referee, after being called by the VAR, decided to send him off.

With the entire game ahead of them, Cali had the mission of holding on, and Junior, of scoring the goal soon that would give them peace of mind to stay alive in group A.

And the recital of the Barranquilla team began, with arrivals from all sides and in all possible ways to score.

The best option was Enamorado, who after a feint took a shot that was a goal but the ball bounced off the crossbar.

Then came more options, like a headbutt to the floor of Vladimir Hernandez which the goalkeeper deflected. The Lover himself had a header that went wide when he was completely alone. Ceballos also tried with his head, and nothing.

Cali, stuck in his goal, just had a mid-distance shot that was scary.

The drama continued in the second half, with close calls, until the goal of tranquility arrived, a cross from the right and Carlos Bacca He put in a great header to beat the goalkeeper and make it 0-1, in 59 minutes.

And then everything was calm for Junior when Bacca scored the second goal with a tremendous left foot shot.

Cali put a little pressure on getting the discount after a corner kick and goal from the Bolivian Luis Haquinbut the goal was disallowed due to Vásquez’s obstruction of the goalkeeper’s vision.

At that moment came the scandal in Palmaseca when fans invaded the field and threw objects at the referees. The match was ended due to lack of guarantees with 15 minutes left.

“We allow ourselves to inform you that the match between @AsoDeporCali and @JuniorClubSA

For date 5 of the Semifinal Home Runs of the BetPlay DIMAYOR II-2023 League, it has been ended by referee David Espinosa due to lack of guarantees,” said Dimayor.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

