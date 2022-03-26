América and Monterrey will play a friendly match in the United States this Saturday, March 26, to maintain activity during the break due to the March FIFA Date. The duel will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas at 6:30 p.m. Although it is an exhibition matchup, the duel is attractive because there is an intense recent history between these two squads in recent years and also because these squads have two of the most powerful rosters in all of Liga MX.
Despite their irregular progress in Clausura 2022, the Águilas and Rayados are two teams with competitive squads that will seek to close the season with decorum and seek a place in the playoffs and the playoffs. To the delight of the fans of both squads, the match will be broadcast through the TUDN network on pay television systems, but it will also go on open television on channels 4 and 8 of Televisa Monterrey.
In their most recent duel, registered on March 5, Monterrey beat the Eagles by a score of 2-1 in the clearances of the Steel Giant. With goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and Joel Campbell, the Monterrey team defeated the Azulcremas. This was the beginning of a streak of three consecutive victories for the squad led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.
Rayados is currently in seventh position in Liga MX, with 15 points, product of four wins, three draws and three losses. For its part, the Coapa team is in 15th place in the general table with 10 points, the product of two wins, four draws and five losses.
#Match #Rayados #America #United #States #open
Leave a Reply