AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) – The World Cup round of 16 match between Japan and Croatia went into extra time with the score tied 1-1 after 90 minutes after an Ivan Perisic goal took the lead Japan, who opened the scoring with Daizen Maeda.

Perisic collected a cross from Dejan Lovren and connected with a powerful header to equalize for Croatia 10 minutes into the second half.

Maeda gave Japan the lead in the 43rd minute when he shot from close range after Ritsu Doan’s curled cross into the penalty area.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma)