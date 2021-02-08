In Russia, it was proposed to allow maternity capital to be invested in securities with minimal risk and in pension reserves of Non-State Pension Funds (NPF). The corresponding idea was discussed at a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, RBC reports.

Thus, they discussed the possibility of placing matcapital in special banking or brokerage products, such as deposits in state banks, bonds secured by state guarantees, or bonds issued by state companies or state banks.

As a result of the meeting, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia were instructed to additionally work out an initiative to invest maternal capital in financial instruments or to completely exclude it from the project “Roadmap for the formation and development of investment development mechanisms in the Russian Federation.”

Related materials

At the same time, it will be impossible to “cash out” the maternity capital – to invest in bonds and soon sell these securities. The family will be able to get their hands on interest income from a deposit or bond.

First Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Andrei Ivanov explained that this issue requires “careful attitude”, since it concerns the income of Russian families with children. “The options under consideration should be risk-free in relation to maternity capital. As soon as an official position on this issue is formed, we will present it, ”he said.

The Bank of Russia, in turn, proposes to allow only investments in pension accounts and pension reserves, as well as endowment life insurance, since these are “instruments with minimal risk that will allow maintaining the original focus of maternity capital allocation: long-term improvement of living conditions for families with children.”

Earlier, the head of the Institute for Progressive Education, Anna Marks, proposed to allow the spending of maternity capital on parenting education. According to her, over the past five years, the birth rate in Russia has decreased by 23.7 percent, so it is necessary to use all possible tools in the national project “Demography” to increase the motivation of Russians to have children.