Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The AFC has nominated the goals of Al-Wahda player Tim Matavz, who scored against Persepolis, Iran, and Salem Saleh, of Sharjah, against the Iraqi Air Force, among the best goals of the fifth round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League, which is currently being held by the grouping system for each group.

The AFC official website confirmed that Peruzzi entered the match against Al-Wahda while looking for a fifth successive victory, but he had another opinion, by winning 1-0.

The goal came in the fifth minute, by Slovenian Tim Matavz, who made his way into the penalty area, by dribbling more than one player, before he hit hard in the ceiling of the goal.

Regarding Salem Saleh’s goal, the official website confirmed in its expanded report that Sharjah defeated the Air Force 3-2, and that the second goal of “The King” came by Salem Saleh, who followed Khalid Bawazir’s perfect cross pass, and shot his left with a half-volley ball into the goal.

Matavz and Salem Saleh were competing to win the vote for the best goal in the round, Mohammed Daoud, the Iraqi police player in Al-Duhail, Qatar, and Luciano Vito, the Saudi Al-Hilal player, against Ajmak, the Uzbek goal, and Abdulaziz Nday, the Jordanian player, against Al-Nasr, Saudi Arabia.