Key number one to understanding a commentator: if he says “it is a very complex subject, with many edges”, what he really means is that he has no fucking idea what he is talking about or that he prefers not to get involved. The time of La 1On August 15, the day of patron saints, street parties and closed for holidays signs, they chose one word, prudence, to talk about the stabbing of the father of the player Lamine Yamal in a parking lot in Mataró. Prudence is another great wildcard on these types of occasions. You ask for prudence, to wait and see what happens, it is very premature to make conjectures. These kinds of long-winded changes are not going to cause trouble. Been there, done that.

More information

TVE was the only generalist channel that chose to maintain its regular programming. The presenter of Morning peopleAlberto Herrera made it clear from the beginning that they wanted to talk about popular festivals but that current events rule. And current events are the father of Yamal. I really like these sections called current events tables, because they allow us to include all kinds of people. experts. The figure of the psychologist has been highly valued for a long time, as he/she guarantees the mental health quota and allows us to talk about the emotional wound that the victim will be left with once he/she has healed from the stab wounds, for example. There are the crime reporters, who are in contact with the State security forces and open up all kinds of scenarios about what could have happened. Did the thing happen before? Can we talk about attempted murder? Is there intent? Did they throw water on him or scold him for having played for Spain instead of Morocco? Isn’t this man perhaps a bit too much of a fighter?

And this is where the festival begins. Where people who have been on a set in Madrid on August 15th consider that it is already known that in this type of neighborhood these things are common, that it is very nice to talk about integration, but go live there and tell me about it, that this person we are talking about has character because he has already had it out with one of Vox, that Spain is more racist than it seems, he was wearing a Barça shirt with his son’s name on it. And how good that he has chosen to play for Spain, how proud we must be of that. Too many edges. Edges of filler.