The complex task of finding the truth about the long war in Colombia —who is most responsible and who is its victims— has been extremely difficult for various academic or legal institutions. But in addition to the obvious difficulties in finding what is silenced in a conflict —the evidence, the testimonies, the archives— there is another equally dangerous element in knowing the truth: disinformation. The popular digital series Slaughterer, by the lawyer Daniel Mendoza Leal, was supposedly going to denounce the truth about a great criminal and genocide of the last 30 years. But rather he ended up, according to the conclusion of the Constitutional Court, misinforming the citizens.

The journalism class this week was taught by three magistrates of the Court. “The irresponsible journalistic exercise carried out by Mr. Mendoza Leal affected the right of society to be informed,” states a ruling against the creator and screenwriter of the series. “In the opinion of the Chamber, disinformation on matters of public interest and relevance related to the functioning of the State and the armed conflict is profoundly harmful,” they point out. Misinforming, they add, “unjustifiably destroys the confidence of citizens in institutions and creates unfounded scenarios of anxiety, terror and fear that hinder the consolidation of reconciliation projects in society.”

The decision of the Constitutional Court comes after former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez filed a lawsuit against Daniel Mendoza. According to the series, Uribe would be a “genocidal”, the leader of a criminal organization for the last 30 years -when he was governor of Antioquia, president and congressman-, and responsible for the murder of three national figures: Rodrigo Lara Bonilla, former Minister of Justice, assassinated in 1984; Guillermo Cano, former director of the newspaper The viewer, assassinated in 1986; Jaime Garzón, comedian and journalist, assassinated in 1999. Several media outlets, including EL PAÍS, echoed the success of the series when it was published on different social networks.

Uribe, in his lawsuit, argued that the creator of the series —of three seasons and 26 episodes— had violated his fundamental rights to honor, good name and presumption of innocence. The Constitutional Court, looking at the details of the accusations in the series, agreed with him. That is the legal type that holds the resolution. But the sentence also gave Daniel Mendoza, the former president and the media a class in journalism, surgically differentiating what is opinion and what is corroborated information.

“I believe in that sense that the sentence is unique,” Jonathan Bock, director of the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), told EL PAÍS. “The sentence makes assessments of journalism protecting freedom of expression, but it also does so by looking at the impact of disinformation on the audience. And in that sense, it does not focus on the damage to Álvaro Uribe, but rather looks at a more general damage. The ruling makes assessments regarding the responsibility of the media and journalists, but it does not seem to me that it does so from a restrictive point of view. It seems to me that it puts at the center the importance of disinformation, what happens when you stop receiving accurate and truthful information on issues such as the conflict.”

The journalism class to Daniel Mendoza: the testimonies must be corroborated

Faced with the murder of Lara Bonilla, Mendoza presented two testimonies to the Court that, when evaluated by the magistrates, do not accuse Uribe of the murder. “Not only do they not indicate that Mr. Uribe Vélez was the determiner of the homicide, but they do not even link him to it,” says the ruling. Compared to that of Guillermo Cano, the Court says that the testimonies cited by Mendoza “only indicate that the plaintiff would have had ties (commercial, labor or friendship) with those responsible for the homicide, but none indicates, or even suggests, that [el expresidente Uribe] He was the determined killer.”

And regarding the murder of Jaime Garzón, although Mendoza mentions the testimony of a former paramilitary chief who affirmed that Uribe was in a meeting in which the crime would have been ordered, the journalist cannot corroborate that information. Therefore, says the Court, he “was obliged to adopt doubtful linguistic forms that denoted the lack of certainty about the guilt of the plaintiff.” In other words, the fact that a person has denounced someone for a crime does not immediately allow a media outlet to report as if it were a verified truth. You need evidence, as well as being clear that it is a third party version.

The Constitutional Court argues something similar with respect to the accusations that Álvaro Uribe is “a genocide” and that he directed a criminal corporation for 30 years. Although the Court points out that Daniel Mendoza sometimes used these assertions as rhetoric —exaggerated opinions, protected by freedom of expression— in other cases he presented them as if they were verified conduct.

“It’s proven in many files,” Mendoza said in a television interview with leftist politician Hollman Morris. “Uribe is the most ruthless genocide in Latin America. To be able to affirm you have to be a criminal. It is not an exaggeration,” added Mendoza in 2020, who is a criminal lawyer. Claims he made when corroboration did not exist.

The Court explains that there are people who have accused Uribe of genocide —such as one of the mothers of a young man executed by the Army during Uribe’s presidency, for example— and their expressions are protected by freedom of expression. But as the director of a documentary, these “are accusations that Mr. Mendoza Leal carried out in a personal capacity,” and those statements in a medium “must satisfy the principles of truthfulness and impartiality.” There, says the Court, Mendoza did not do the homework.

The Court does not indicate with this that it is impossible to accuse someone of genocide, or of a crime, but that if this is going to be done, it must have “serious, reasonable and sufficient support”. And, if he does not have it, he must present the information with “dubious or conditional language, so that the audience is not led to consider the official’s criminal responsibility established when there are only complaints, reports or investigations are underway.” The accusations, they insist, were “an inference.”

The journalism class, shorter, to Álvaro Uribe: insult is not cyberbullying

The lesson to the former president is the one that has had the least visibility, but the Court also made several points clear. Álvaro Uribe argued that Mendoza’s statements “constitute hate speech that expressly apologizes for violence.” The Constitutional Court disagrees. He says that in the Daniel Mendoza series there was no incitement to harm a person or group of subjects, and that although some expressions are “misleading, offensive, exaggerated and disproportionate”, an insult is not equivalent to a hate speech for that they do harm

Uribe also argued that the publications —all digital— led to cyberbullying, but the Constitutional Court says that the publications do not comply with what is understood as harassment, and less towards a public official who has held as many public positions as the former president and therefore must accept that it is subject to constant scrutiny. These officials “are obliged to withstand constant criticism from citizens, the media and journalists,” the Court concludes.

In other words, the 19 tweets, a television interview, and the 26 episodes of the Daniel Mendoza series are not cyberbullying for someone who was a governor, congressman, and president. In addition, the Constitutional Court recalls, against former President Uribe they have recently completed several legal proceedings in the Prosecutor’s Office, two in the Supreme Court, and 43 investigations in Congress. Although he has not been found guilty in any process, and has the right to the presumption of innocence, “this implies that the threshold of systematicity required for a set of publications to be considered cyberbullying against the plaintiff is even more demanding and strict” .

The lesson to the media: opinion and information are not the same

The Court makes an important clarification before seeing the details of the accusations made by Daniel Mendoza. First, it differentiates the opinions, which “in principle are not subject to the burdens of truthfulness and impartiality, they must only have a minimum of factual foundation and plausibility and not be published with a harmful intention.” And then he talks about the complaints that are read as information, which “must satisfy the principles of truthfulness and impartiality,” says the high court.

What is unprecedented is that the Court itself says that they, as magistrates, have not really “defined what the standard of truthfulness and impartiality is.” He explains that there have been two positions in the past: the one that says that someone can only be accused of a crime if there is already a pending criminal verdict; and the one that says that there should not be a criminal verdict to make an accusation, but you should be careful when making it, trying to be as truthful and impartial as possible. That is, trying to get various evidence to justify the accusation, and taking into account the explanations of the accused party.

With this ruling, the Constitutional defends the second position because, otherwise, freedom of expression would be violated if you always have to wait for a judge to rule on an accusation. “It can cause a paralyzing effect and self-censorship, which would prevent the media and journalists from exercising their role as guardians of democracy,” explains the ruling.

In addition, the Court with this ruling takes a position against the publications on social networks. Although he understands Twitter or YouTube more as intermediaries than as media, he does not rule out that the content published on these networks can be journalistic —like the documentary shared by Daniel Mendoza— and that therefore this content must be evaluated with the same criteria with which is measured to the media. The Court asks Daniel Mendoza for a rectification, but does not order the removal of his series from YouTube, nor his trills against Uribe from Twitter, because he argues that other accusations made by the series against other officials were not studied in this ruling by the Court Constitutional. But it makes it clear, with this emblematic decision, that not everything that is uploaded to Twitter or YouTube is just an opinion. And that to accuse someone of genocide or the author of an assassination, more than a couple of loose testimonies is needed.

