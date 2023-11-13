Matan Meir, producer of ‘Fauda’ who died in combat in the Gaza Strip at the age of 38, in an image shared by the series team.

Matan Meir, executive producer of the series Fauda, died this Saturday in combat in Gaza, at the age of 38. This was announced by the fiction team through a statement published on its official account on the social network can be seen on Netflix, Meir was currently a reservist soldier in his country’s Army.

“We are devastated to share that one of our family members Fauda, Matan Meir, died in combat in Gaza. He was an integral member of the team. The cast and crew are heartbroken over this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” stated this Saturday’s text.

According to the local newspaper The Times of Israel, The producer died in the northern part of the Gaza Strip along with three other soldiers belonging to the 697 Battalion of the 551st Brigade of the Israeli Army and a member of the Givati ​​Brigade logistics unit. The cause was an explosion coming from a booby-trapped tunnel next to a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area. Three other soldiers were injured, two of whom are in critical condition, it reported. Yediot Aharonotone of the newspapers with the largest circulation in the country, reports Antonio Pita from Tel Aviv.

Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of sergeant and producer Matan Neir during the funeral held this Monday, November 13. SHIR TOREM (REUTERS)

After hearing the news, Avi Issacharof, one of the creators of Faudamourned the death of your partner on social networksas it did its lead actor and co-creator of the series, Lior Raz, with a text very similar to that of the official production account. Raz is a veteran of the Shin Bet’s covert security operations in the West Bank and has written the 48 episodes of the fiction alongside Issacharof, a journalist and former Palestinian Affairs correspondent for the newspaper. Haaretz. Both have been inspired by their personal experiences.

The term fauda It means chaos in Arabic. It serves as the title for one of the international hits of Israeli television. The fiction focuses over four seasons on an elite unit in charge of complex anti-terrorist missions. Other team members such as the Actress Shani Cohencalled and producer Liat Benasuly have also spoken out about Meir’s loss, inform screendaily.

The actors Lior Raz (left) and Marina Maximilian Blumin, in an image from ‘Fauda’.

Despite its success among international critics, who value its high technical quality and that it does not obviously fall into Manicheanism, the fiction also accumulates a good number of detractors due to the way its plots are approached around such a delicate conflict. George Zeidan, Palestinian activist, defined Fauda in 2020 in the diary itself Haaretz as “ignorant, dishonest, sadly absurd and anti-Palestinian incitement.”

Meir’s was not the first loss that the team has suffered from the series in recent weeks. Sound editor Lior Waitzman, who worked on both Fauda like in Tehran, of Apple TV+, was killed in combat on October 7 during the Hamas terrorist attacks.

