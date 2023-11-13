Monday, November 13, 2023, 8:06 p.m.



| Updated 8:13 p.m.

Matan Meir, executive producer of the series ‘Fauda’, has died in combat in Gaza, as announced by the fiction team through a comment published on his official X account, former Twitter.

“We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in combat in Gaza. Matan was an integral member of the crew. The cast and crew are heartbroken over this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” reported the series team.

As reported by the Israeli newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’, Matan Meir, 38, died on Friday along with four other Israeli reserve soldiers during fighting in the northern part of the Gaza Strip due to an explosion coming from a booby-trapped tunnel next to a mosque in the town of Beit Hanun.

Meir was a producer of the television series that can currently be seen on Netflix. With four seasons, the Israeli fiction narrates how a chain of chaotic events is unleashed when an Israeli agent returns to action to hunt down a Palestinian fighter whom he left for dead.