When someone says they’ve been banned from this or that site, I’m on guard. Vetoes exist and are a thorny issue. And something that also exists is the uncontrolled ego of people who do not know, or do not want to know, that what they do is of no interest to anyone. In the fantastic book about Mr. Wences that Jorge San Román wrote, the reasonable doubts that the artist had about the veto that his nephew José Luis Moreno had imposed on him on TVE are collected. It is more than credible, considering that this ventriloquist (Wences) has been great among the greats, but here he has hardly been vindicated.

There is a farándula of the grotesque that lives in afters and night spots. A nocturnal race like the one that the filmmaker and writer Clive Barker located in Midian. And from Midian or any of the blood books comes out the program featuring a real outlaw: the DDT show. The outlaw Matamoros, named José Antonio in honor of the Falange’s founder, is a thug with a video camera. It’s the real Colonel Kurtz. Coto Matamoros is like Pedro Páramo, a living grudge, and it seems that he just wants to see the world burn. He came out of hell with his skull tattooed like the Maoris, and on YouTube he sentences, per minute, about five denounceable accusations. I speak from astonishment, not from admiration.

I don’t understand how the platforms dedicate time and money to making documentaries about absolutely neutral characters like Sergio Ramos (with his two documentary seasons) or Georgina when there are people like the Matamoros. Perhaps the time to beatify characters trash has stayed in Poison. What a great series there is in the tremendous periphery of television. In those characters who are not called even for the final stretch of the Deluxe. All of them inhabit the hidden face of our unavowable instincts. The ones we hide Those who ask us to be cruel, wild and hedonistic. The impulses that elementary civility tries to hide. No matter how much veto they put on the Matamoros Cotos of the world, they are there, reminding us of the abyss, the cosmic horror.

