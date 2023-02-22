It is also known as “white stew” or “white fish”, but its more dramatic name is “matamaridos” or “matamarios”. This kind of Andalusian soup does not receive that name because it contains arsenic, but because it lacks chicha. In its origins it barely used to carry potatoes, some vegetables that fell around and a testimonial presence of fish: it was a pure subsistence soup with which women “starved” their husbands (poor them, and how bad they are).

naming With a macho whiff aside, the matamaridos is a fantastic dish, which has everything to succeed today: it is light, healthy and quite quick to prepare. As in all traditional dishes, there are many ways to cook it, and we have opted for a simple one. Check out the video above, and if it’s not like the one your grandma made, you can leave angry comments below.

Ingredients

for 4 people

300 g of whiting or hake fillets, boneless and skin removed

2 medium potatoes

1/2 onion

1/2 red bell pepper

2 whole canned tomatoes

2 medium carrots

2 garlic cloves

½ lemon

chopped fresh parsley

Olive oil

Salt

Preparation

Put the onion, red pepper, tomatoes, and peeled garlic cloves in a saucepan. Peel, cut the carrots and add them to the rest of the vegetables. Peel the potatoes and break them (see video) into bite-sized pieces over the casserole. Cover with water, add salt, add a splash of oil and heat over high heat. When it starts to boil, lower the heat and let everything cook for about 25 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are soft. Remove the casserole from the heat and remove the onion, tomatoes and garlic cloves into a blender glass. If you like the taste of pepper, put it whole; if you want it softer, add only half. Blend with a blender, add it to the stew and put it back on the heat. When it boils again, add the fish cut into pieces, a splash of lemon juice and a little chopped parsley. Cover and allow the fish to cook in the residual heat for 5 minutes.

