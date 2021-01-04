Carlos Sainz be part of a brilliant hinge generation, that of those athletes who continued in the wake of a series of pioneers emerged by spontaneous outbreak, of the Santana, Nieto, Ballesteros, Bahamontes, Orantes, Paquito, Ocaña, to lead the record to that Golden Age of Spanish Sports that exploded already in the XXI century, accompanied by the famous phrase: “I’m Spanish, what do you want me to beat you at?” The Madrid-born, world rally champion in 1990 and 1992, was a contemporary of Delgado, Arantxa, Crivillé, Bruguera, Olazábal, Blanca, Cacho, Aspar, Conchita, Sito … Champions who honored the heritage of those and who coincided, some actively, with the prominence of a magical date, of the turning point, of that springboard dated in 1992 with the hatching in the Barcelona Olympic Games and the reign of Miguel Indurain in the Tour de France. Carlos’s case is a little different, because he continues at the top, a participant in the successes for more than three decades, in parallel with younger people, including his son, and not as a comparsa, but as the winner who has been forever.

His nineties deeds made him worthy of a nickname, Matador, that this Sunday it was inevitable to rescue in the news, in headlines and even in the congratulatory tweet from the other Carlos Sainz, the same one that in 2021 will debut with Ferrari in Formula 1. From caste it comes to the greyhound. The Madrilenian showed that he has intact the qualities that elevate him as one of the greats of motorsport. A puncture had relegated him to 28th place on Saturday, condemned to “swallow dust” and lose “minutes”, as he himself predicted. He was wrong. Carlos threw class, piloting and experience to finish off with a spectacular comeback, which made him leader. He already said it the day before: “I am not lacking motivation, otherwise I would not be participating in the Dakar at my age. I have the same illusion with 58 years as with 18 ”. Matador’s Word.