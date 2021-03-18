Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The former Spanish star, Gázica Mendetta, the current ambassador of La Liga, confirmed that the new reality imposed by the Corona crisis in terms of financial incomes imposed a reality that the Barcelona and Real Madrid fans must accept, through the absence of their ability to easily reap victories and overwhelm the competitors. As was the case during the previous decade, and he said: Things are completely different, and it is not easy to replace a generation of prominent stars quickly, especially since the decline in financial revenues “changed” the ability to spend in the current transfer market, pending developments, and these are things that you must live with. The masses are trying to realize it.

In response to Al Ittihad newspaper’s questions, Mendetta stressed the importance of introducing video technology in football and its ability to do justice to the teams, although the controversy will not stop, citing the famous case that a correct goal for Spain was canceled, where he was participating on the field. In front of South Korea, in the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup, due to a wrong decision by the refereeing team, led by Egyptian Gamal Al-Ghandour, who said: “The mouse” is present to develop football, and we find in the “21st century” that technology has entered various sports around the world, and football must You also use it, but it will not make football perfect, and there is always debate over decisions, because at the end of the day, there are people behind this technology, making decisions, so there are always different ways.

He added: If you ask me, I support the “mouse” because it reduces errors in decisions, and if it was used in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan, are things different with his presence, then the response is definitely “yes”, because the controversial goal was correct, and we all watched on television, that the ball You did not cross the touchline, and the decision was different. I do not say that we would have won, perhaps we would have lost the match, but of course this opportunity, and other decisions that took place at the time would have been reviewed in a different way.

Mendetta believes that deciding the Spanish League title will not be easy for Atletico Madrid, and he said: With the end of the go stage, everyone said that Atletico is on its way to clinching the shield without bothering, but even if the team is crowned the title, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to fight with him until the last meters.

Mendetta revealed that the Algerian Moussa Saib is the best African player who accompanied him during his La Liga career, and said: He played with me in Valencia, and he was a very good player.

Regarding his lack of success with Barcelona and Lazio during his career, he said: I do not regret anything I have done in my career, and I feel completely satisfied.