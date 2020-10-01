He was one step away from arriving at Real Madrid, according to his circle everything was 100% closed, but Donny van de Beek has ended up looking for his future at Old Trafford, where the good time of Bruno Fernandes and Pogba, who today he scored a great goal, the door is closed slightly. Even so, his connection with Mata, to whom he left a fantastic high heel for the second goal, shows his stature as a player, and brings competitiveness to a team that has revitalized its core so that those at the top start to fuel.

The Dutchman, who was playing his first game today as a starter after the angry protests of his agent for his lack of prominence, was very participative, but the poor general line of the team, full of substitutes like him, did not help him shine as he did it at Ajax. At 23, and recently arrived in England, he has time to adapt to a great league like the Premier and end up claiming his place in an offensive midfield ranked right now by Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

The goal, however, would be marked with a McTominay header, who entered free of mark in a lateral foul to take advantage of a delicious hanging ball from Juan Mata. The goal, scored at the edge of the break, set the red devils for the quarterfinals. In the second half, the Spaniard would be the protagonist again, who received a fantastic heel from van de Beek to extend an advantage that would make Pogba more ostensible by scoring a real goal from a direct free kick that even hit the wood before sneaking through the same squad.

James, other assist

In another of the English League Cup games, James Rodríguez again assisted in the resounding victory of his team against West Ham. A party, that of the toffee, in which Calvert-Lewin shone once more, who was uncovered with a hat-trick to confirm the great start of his team in this new season under Ancelotti.