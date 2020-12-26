Juan Mata is living his eighth season at Manchester United. Despite having a more secondary role, the Spaniard continues to be within Solskjaer’s rotation and already accumulates a total of 566 minutes between all competitions, being 337 in the Premier League.

The player has always been very committed to social causes and is one of the most recognized faces of Common Goal, a project in which footballers and soccer personalities donate 1% of your salary for organizations that promote the development of communities through football. Mata has participated in the direct benefit of the YouTube channel specialized in English football “The English Media“and has given an interview in which he has spoken of the news of his team and players like Paul Pogba, with which there is some debate as to whether or not it is overrated.

“We start from an unfair basis, which is the price paid for a player. We are not responsible for the price a club pays for a player. Nowadays it is very easy to say, ‘this player has been worth X and if he does nothing in the next games he is a failure’. Not so for me. Every player has to have a context and good luck with injuries. Paul individually is an incredible midfielder, has all the qualities to play this sport well. He is one of the best players I have ever played with. His physical and technical conditions are impressive“Mata has declared, defending that his teammate has performed very well at United but people sometimes smell him.” If the injuries respect him, he will reach a level where everyone be on your boat“

About United and the negative comments that always seem to surround the club despite the fact that at the moment they are third in the league, Mata thinks that it is something that happens because of playing in such a big club where victories and defeats are magnified. “It is true that we did not start the Premier in the best possible way, but now we have chained a good streak and we are a few points from the head. This season is being very strange and it has been shown that any team can score points and that is why we try to chain a good run of results that without realizing it puts you on top “.

To finish the playmaker also stressed the importance of having a mix of young players such as Rashford or Greenwood along with some more veterans like De Gea, Matic or himself, since it serves to unite the group in difficult moments. “We suffered a very big setback by not being able to qualify for Champions when in the middle of the group things looked very good. It was a big disappointment, but in the Premier we are on a good streak. In the Christmas period 12 or 15 points are played and it will define the future of the competition but it is still very early. Hopefully we can fight to win the Premier. The fans after all these years with certain joys but also disappointments, they deserve it. A club like United has to be fighting for everything, “concluded Mata.