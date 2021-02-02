We recently talked about Mat Fraser claiming not to know if he would participate in the Open.

We saw the five-time champion of the CrossFit Games from podcast to podcast with a strange attitude, but nothing made us suspect what he just announced on his Instagram account.

Mat Fraser leaves competitions

“Like so many others who have dropped into a Box, I never thought I would find my best friends, business partners, wife, countless life lessons and 5 gold medals”

“Today i quit this sport older, wiser, fitter and grateful “

“I start a new chapter in my life with the same HWPO mindset (hard work pays off). From now on, the decisions I make will not only be based on how they affect my performance, but also how they affect my family, friends, health and happiness “

“I will continue to be part of the CrossFit communityI’m just not going to continue doing it from a competition track. “

