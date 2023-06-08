Madrid. New research, published in Proceedings, of the Royal Society B, finds that masturbation appears to have an evolutionary purpose in primates dating back tens of millions of years.

The findings indicate that it is an ancient trait in primates and that, at least in males, it increases reproductive success and helps prevent sexually transmitted infections.

Matilda Brindle, an anthropologist at University College London, and her colleagues assembled the largest dataset on primate masturbation, gathering information from nearly 400 sources, including 246 published scholarly articles and 150 questionnaires, as well as personal communications from primatologists and keepers of primates. zoos. From there, they tracked the distribution of autosexual behavior to understand when and why it evolved in both males and females.

The team found that masturbation was likely present in the common ancestor of all monkeys and apes (including humans). It was less clear whether the ancestors of the other primates — lemurs, lorises, and tarsiers — masturbated, largely because data was scarcer for these groups.

To understand why evolution would produce this apparently non-functional trait, Brindle and his colleagues tested several hypotheses. That of “postcopulatory selection” proposes that it helps a successful fertilization. It can be achieved in several ways. First, without ejaculation can increase arousal. Second, with ejaculation, it allows males to expel lower-quality semen, making fresh, better sperm available for mating.

The “pathogen avoidance hypothesis” proposes that male masturbation reduces the chance of contracting a sexually transmitted disease after intercourse by cleaning the urethra.

The meaning of female masturbation remains less clear. There are fewer reports describing it, which decreases the analytical power of the statistics.