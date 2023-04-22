A scene from the Netflix series Obsession causes discussion, an erotic thriller in four episodes, which has gone viral among the novelties of the popular streaming platform. The miniseries is based on Josephine Hart’s Damage and stars Richard Armitage. In the detail in question, present in the second episode, we see a man intent on masturbating with a pillow.

The protagonist is a middle-aged English surgeon, William Farrow, attracted by his son’s sensual girlfriend, with whom he begins a rough relationship. The woman is with her boyfriend Jay, the son of Dr. Farrow, in a hotel in Paris. The doctor followed them until he secretly reached the girl in the street and grabbed her for a fleeting moment of passion.

The woman, worried and upset by the man’s obsession, hastily leaves Paris. At that point the doctor will desperately try to get the same hotel room where her beloved stayed. Once in the room, the character played by Armitage undresses and sniffing the damask cushions where she is leaning, the woman begins to rub against them starting to masturbate.

The scene went viral on the net, causing many users to laugh. But there are also those who turned up their noses at a spicy sequence to say the least.