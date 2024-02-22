“Herpes zoster is an 'accident' in the lives of our patients that can have a very high cost. The virus does not exclusively affect older patients, patients with one or more diseases or those who take drugs that interfere with the immune system for these diseases are also more susceptible to developing zoster. We aim to reach the recommended coverage for adult vaccinations provided for by the national vaccination prevention plan. And in particular for zoster our watchword is 'active call', identifying patients who can benefit from the zoster vaccination and communicating with them to talk about this opportunity.” This was stated by Tecla Mastronuzzi, general practitioner from Bari, member of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care and national manager of the Simg Prevention macro-area, speaking remotely at the presentation – today in Rome – of the global research commissioned by GSK on the occasion of International Herpes Zoster Awareness Week.

“The over 65s today want to continue travelling, playing sports, enjoying life – Mastronuzzi then added – but even if they want to stay at home with their grandchildren it is right that they are helped to preserve their health. Taking care of the health of our over 65s is convenient for everyone and the winning strategy is vaccination prevention, for zoster as for all vaccine-preventable diseases.”