“Unfortunately, vaccination rates in adults with cancer are very low in Italy. Vaccination against Zoster must be part of the patient’s care pathway. So this is the most important message that must be given above all to cancer specialists”. Thus Claudio Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), on the sidelines of the event ‘Frames – Focusing on Herpes zoster. New prevention perspectives in cancer patients’, promoted by Gsk and underway in Rome.

“One of the most frequent and common complications” of Herpes zoster infection, Mastroianni underlines, “is peripheral neuropathy, a very painful neuropathy that significantly compromises the quality of life of patients who contract it. It can last for months and above all , for example, if it affects cancer patients, it also requires important therapies, leading to problems of interaction with drugs and with the risk of interrupting the therapy for the underlying disease”.

“In addition to peripheral neuropathy – continues President Simit – there may be secondary, infectious, bacterial superinfections and ultimately also neurological manifestations, for example ophthalmic herpes zoster. An association between from Herpes zoster and the development of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. It is an infection that can be burdened by important complications. There are numerous studies that are demonstrating this and the risk should not be overlooked. The pain it causes is precisely linked to peripheral neuropathy and other complications”.

Against herpes zoster infection, known as shingles, “today – recalls Mastroianni – we have an extremely safe adjuvanted recombinant vaccine available, which is capable of inducing an efficacy of over 90-95%. But one of the most important characteristics is the fact that the effects of this protection last for many years compared to the vaccine used previously.Vaccination of the immunocompromised subject is a problem above all due to the complications that may be linked to this type of patient and this vaccine is extremely effective even in this category of patients”.

Finally, President Simit dwells on the most suitable professional figure for administering the vaccine. “It is important – he specifies – that the vaccination is proposed by the oncologist, because he is the specialist of reference who follows these patients and if you have the opportunity to be able to vaccinate him in your own hospital it would be ideal. seize and implement the vaccination are welcome: these barriers must be overcome, these obstacles that do not make the implementation of this vaccination easily easy “.