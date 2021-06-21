Alessandro Mastrocinque, president of CAF-Cia Italian farmers, commented on the statements of Ernesto Maria Ruffini, director of the Revenue Agency, on the difficulty in fighting thetax evasion: “In our country it constitutes one very heavy ballast for the possibilities of development. The indications provided by the Director of the Revenue Agency Ruffini cause concern because they highlight a complex and ineffective tax system “.

“Italy, according to the data of Tax Research LLP report, is in first place in the ranking of the champions of evasion among all European countries, with an absolute value that would be between 124.5 and 132.1 billion euros. We believe that evasion is fought not only by discouraging tax evaders, but also by encouraging fiscal loyalty“.

“It is also necessary that in the writing of the tax reform the Government takes into account some fundamental aspects: progressivity of the tax; equality of taxpayers (there cannot be flat-rate schemes which, with the same income, show taxes that are not quantitatively comparable) a simplified but strengthened deduction system for the benefit of all taxpayers; a serious reform of the collection system, whose debacle is there for all to see; A new and effective policy to combat tax evasion that starts with the effective use of data held by the public administration “.

“Evasion would be fought more effectively, not only by discouraging tax evaders with increasingly heavy and credible sanctions, but also encouraging honest taxpayers through a careful and far-sighted management of the ‘moral tax’, motivating them to do their part to finance those public goods that we all enjoy “.